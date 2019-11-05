Twitterati slam Priyanka Chopra for wearing a mask in Delhi; read

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for her next, Netflix project, 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, has recently shared a picture of wearing a mask in Delhi amidst air pollution.

Sharing the same, PeeCee wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe"

Soon after the picture went on the internet, Twitterati started slamming the actor for her hypocrisy. Well, earlier Priyanka's picture smoking cigarette with husband Nick Jonas had gone viral on social media for which she got trolled for doing the hazardous act despite being an asthma patient.

Hence, the netizens started reminding her of how pollution is also caused by smoking.

See comments:

Priyanka Chopra trolled. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra trolled. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra trolled. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra trolled. (Photo: Instagram)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar. The actor's next venture, 'The White Tiger' also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.