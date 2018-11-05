search on deccanchronicle.com
Akshay Kumar signs a 3-film deal with Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Hope

Published Nov 5, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 9:40 am IST
The first film to be made under this partnership will be space film Mission Mangal with Padman director R Balki.
Post 2.0 and Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is all set to work as a lead in three movies. These films will be jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Hope Films.

The first film to be made under this partnership will be the space film Mission Mangal where he collaborates with filmmaker R Balki once again after Padman. The movie will be directed by Jagan Shakti and it is set to go on floors mid November.

 

Commenting on this association, Akshay says, “I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies, we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers.”

Adding to that, Vijay Singh, chief executive officer, Fox Star Studios, says, “With Jolly LLB 2, Fox Star Studios and Akshay Kumar delivered one of the biggest hits of 2017. It gives me great pleasure to take our association with Akshay further with this three-film partnership with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is one of the most successful actors, who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award winning actor.”

Expressing his excitement on the partnership, Amar Butala, chief acquisition officer, Fox Star Studios, said, “We are extremely excited about collaborating with Akshay. It’s a partnership we have envisaged for a long time and are happy to see it fructify today. Akshay has played an immensely valuable role in creating and fronting stories that have not only enthralled the audience, but have also inspired change, and we hope to bolster that with this partnership. We look forward to creating powerful and compelling stories together.”

