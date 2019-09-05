Entertainment Bollywood 05 Sep 2019 TV actor Lakshya to ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

TV actor Lakshya to feature in Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dostana 2'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects.
Lakshya.
 Lakshya.

Mumbai: After successfully launching Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is now all set to launch Lakshya. The newcomer will make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2, which will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and also features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi.

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

 

Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

...
Tags: lakshya, dostana 2, kartik aaryan, janhvi kapoor, dostana 2 actor, karan johar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Sunitha recently locked herself in at the Telugu Film Chamber office premises.

Actor accuses Bunny Vasu of cheating her!

Akshay Kumar

Another John Abraham-Akshay Kumar clash?

Jayasudha

Awards are a big reward for us: Jayasudha

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja turns ‘Cheap Star’!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput taking it easy

Sushant Singh Rajput

Jab Kareena Kapoor Met Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapoors get emotional

Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor looked sombre at the unveiling of the Sridevi wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Here's what fans called Ayushmann Khurrana at airport ahead of 'Dream Girl' release

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Dream Girl.

Kartik Aaryan is the same: Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat has done four films with Kartik Aaryan, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety before he became a star.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham