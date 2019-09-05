Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Mumbai: Amidst all the speculations, recently a wedding picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has gone viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over it.

In the picture, Ranbir and Alia can be seen fully dressed up as an Indian groom and bride. They are indeed looking one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Well, ever since the picture went viral, fans can't stop their excitement to see more pictures of Ranbir and Alia in wedding couple avatar. However, the truth behind it is, they are not married yet.

Yes, the above picture is a fan-made picture. Fans have shown their faith in the couple by sharing photoshopped pictures of the duo getting married with the title, 'Ranbir Ki Dulhan'. Well, reports are also stating that Ranbir and Alia might be tying the knot in 2020.

So, let's hope for the confirmation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.