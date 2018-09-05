Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital due to chest infection

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

The information was given by the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui (who is usually in charge of Veteran actor's Twitter handle). According to his tweet, the 95-year-old was feeling "bit uneasy" as a result of a chest infection.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," read the post.

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

The superstar has been suffering from age-related problems in recent years.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spans over six decades.

He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.