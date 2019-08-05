Entertainment Bollywood 05 Aug 2019 'Super 30' ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Super 30' inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 11:03 am IST
The Hrithik Roshan starrer is not only raining praises but is also declared tax free in as many as 8 states in India.
Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster.
 Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state has selected a 'Super 50' group of tribal students, who passed SSC exams and are seeking admissions to medical and engineering streams, to be coached by a private institute to face entrance exams of IIT, NEET and JEE. But tribal social workers raised doubts over the scheme.

The government seems to have taken a cue from the famed ‘Super 30’ classes of mathematician and academician Anand Kumar, who inspired actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent Hindi film released last month.

 

Sharing his joy and excitement about the news, Hrithik said, “It really made my day to know about the government’s initiative of providing special coaching to a group of 50 tribal students who have passed the SSC exams. Nothing is more validating than this for an actor. I feel immensely grateful that our film, Super 30, has touched so many people in ways like this.”

Super 30 sees Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of mathematician, Anand Kumar and has taken audiences by surprise with his powerful performance. Not just the fans but critics too have hailed the film in a big way.

Super 30 is currently creating waves across quarters. The film has surpassed a whooping amount of 134 Cr and is still running strong at the box office.

The film is not only raining praises but is also declared tax free in as many as 8 states in India.

Super 30 was released 12th of July, and since then has seen a steady footfall in the theatres.

The buzz created by the film is huge and it’s a matter of great pride for the film when the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and others see the film and recognize its importance.

...
Tags: maharashtra government, hrithik roshan, anand kumar, super 30, super 50


Related Stories

‘Super 30’: This is what Anand Kumar has to say about his IIT-Mumbai visit in 1994
Extremely thankful to dignitaries: Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 getting tax-free
Hrithik Roshan thanks Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for declaring 'Super 30' tax free
The success is sinking in now, bit by bit: Hrithik Roshan on 'Super 30'
Watch: Hrithik Roshan shares BTS video of the journey of Super 30's real students
Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent teacher praises him for 'Super 30'; read statement

Latest From Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio.

I was lucky to be in right place at right time: 'The Revenant' star Leonardo DiCaprio

Team Batla House with honorable Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

John Abraham and team 'Batla House' meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, see photos

Pankaj Tripathi.

An actor needs creative challenge to stay alive: Pankaj Tripathi

Aiana Jain.

Aiana Jain shares what she aims to do with her understanding of fashion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
 

Maruti XL6 vs Ertiga: What to expect?

Here’s a complete lowdown on what all is expected from the XL6 in comparison to the Ertiga.
 

Two key Apple iPhone features confirmed

The first major leak speaks about the insane cameras used in the iPhone 12 and it has to do with the rear-facing 3D camera system. (Photo: Ben Geskin x MySmartPrice)
 

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.
 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

John Abraham and team 'Batla House' meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, see photos

Team Batla House with honorable Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.

An actor needs creative challenge to stay alive: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi.

No amount of worry prepares you for motherhood: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta.

Films have been male-centric: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham