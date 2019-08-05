Entertainment Bollywood 05 Aug 2019 Ajay Devgn trolls wi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ajay Devgn trolls wife birthday girl Kajol and her reply is epic; see here

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
He shared a candid photo of wifey Kajol lounging on a chair.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol.
 Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

New Delhi: Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

'Singham' actor feels that his wife is still young and she does not need beauty sleep. He shared a candid photo of wifey lounging on a chair and captioned it as, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @kajol

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

"I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post.

On Ajay's 50th birthday, Kajol, who is known for her witty comments and an amazing sense of humour, wished her "dauntingly serious" husband in a beyond adorable post.

"Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50:)," she captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple will be next seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role.

...
Tags: ajay devgn, kajol, kajol birthday, kajol age, ajay devgn trolls kajol, kajol birthday celebration, happy birthday kajol
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Everyone would plant trees if they had wifi: Kajol
Ajay Devgn, Kajol go on road trip with kids Nysa and Yug; see pic
No pics for Deepika Padukone and Kajol
Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis
Not Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a crush on this Bollywood superstar; find out who
Is Varun-Alia the next SRK-Kajol of Bollywood? Here's what 'Kalank' star replied
Kajol is Jayalaithaa and Amala Paul is Sasi?
9 Years of My Name Is Khan: Karan Johar thanks SRK, Kajol in this emotional post
Many people famous today but only few are stars, says Kajol

Latest From Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Director Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Team 'RRR' launches Friendship day campaign, encourages fans to share their stories

Leonardo DiCaprio.

I was lucky to be in right place at right time: 'The Revenant' star Leonardo DiCaprio

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster.

'Super 30' inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

Aipower feels for the sake of portability, charging wireless earbuds on your wrist is an ideal solution as they get embedded in a smartwatch.
 

Mahindra launches all-new Mojo 300 ABS

Mahindra has launched the new Mojo 300 ABS in India at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom India),
 

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

The iPhone 11 changes will see the most exciting upgrades to the handsets and it will also make a leap 12 years into the past to do so.
 

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Super 30' inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster.

John Abraham and team 'Batla House' meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, see photos

Team Batla House with honorable Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.

An actor needs creative challenge to stay alive: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi.

No amount of worry prepares you for motherhood: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham