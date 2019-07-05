Taapsee Pannu’s reaction to Rangoli Chandel’s 'sasti copy' comment

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli takes a direct potshot at Tapsee Pannu calling her a “sasti copy” (cheap imitation) of her sister. So outrageous was the comment that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had to jump to Taapsee’s defense.

When we got in touch with Taapsee she said: “I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this.” A source which knows both Kangana and Taapsee well says, “This is just baat ka batangad (making a mountain out of a molehill). Tapsee has nothing against Kangana. She didn’t mean to insult her by not mentioning her. Taapsee doesn’t want to get into a slinging match with Kangana’s sister.”