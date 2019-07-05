Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 05 Jul 2019 Taapsee Pannu’ ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu’s reaction to Rangoli Chandel’s 'sasti copy' comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jul 5, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 3:50 am IST
Taapsee doesn’t want to get into a slinging match with Kangana’s sister.
Taapsee Pannu
 Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli takes a direct potshot at Tapsee Pannu calling her  a “sasti copy” (cheap imitation) of her sister. So outrageous was the comment that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had to jump to Taapsee’s defense.

When we got in touch with Taapsee she said: “I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this.” A source which knows both Kangana and Taapsee well says, “This is just baat ka batangad (making a mountain out of a molehill). Tapsee has nothing against Kangana. She didn’t mean to insult her by not mentioning her. Taapsee doesn’t want to get into a slinging match with Kangana’s sister.”

 

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, tapsee pannu, anurag kashyap


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Ram Pothineni

iSmart Shankar, a remake or a freemake?

Nivetha

Nivetha’s with Ram

Srinivas Mohan

VFX takes Srinivas Mohan to the Oscars

Samantha

Samantha cuts out the rest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter's emotional post

Trishala Dutt with her boyfriend

Priyanka Chopra steals the thunder

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sophie Turner (R)

Janhvi Kapoor talks about doing Dostana

Janhvi Kapoor

Rangoli Chandel on rampage

Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor Khan to begin work on Takht soon?

Kareena Kapoor Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham