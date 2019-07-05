Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment, Bollywood

Sonali Bendre shares 'before & after' pic after completing 1-year of fighting cancer

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 10:29 am IST
The 43-year-old has never kept her transformation a secret and has been actively sharing her life while fighting cancer.
Sonali Bendre. (Photo: Instagram)
New Delhi: Exactly one year ago from today, actor Sonali Bendre shared about her being diagnosed with high-grade cancer! Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor beautifully acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post.

The 43-year-old has never kept her transformation a secret and has been actively sharing her life while fighting cancer. And yet again, Sonali has depicted that she is stronger than the most.

 

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, she recalled the bygone year and posted a creative before and after picture. Sonali also shared a few lines from Rupi Kaur's book, 'Milk and Honey' in the caption and wrote:
"stay strong through your pain
grow flowers from it
you have helped me
grow flowers out of mine so
bloom beautifully
dangerously
loudly
bloom softly
however you need
just bloom.
Rupi Kaur_ (Milk and Honey)."

Sonali also thanked the fans and wrote, "It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me."

The actor exhibited positivity through some hashtags at the end of her post- #SwitchOnTheSunshine, #Gratitude, #BeFearless, #OneDayAtATime, and #MyNewNormal.

One year ago on this very day, the 'Sarfarosh' actor revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a lengthy Instagram post.

Earlier in April, She talked about how her journey has been and shared that cancer can happen to anyone at the 5th International Conference of CAHOCON in Mumbai. Sonali was called as the guest due to her continuing efforts to survive her vicissitude and raise awareness regarding cancer.

