Why is Hrithik Roshan lying low?

Everyone was awaiting a huge release of the trailer of Super 30 on Tuesday, but the lead actor Hrithik Roshan and the filmmakers chose an online release of the film’s trailer, rather than following the move of having a launch event.

Industry sources say that the reason for this could be to avoid any queries on the #MeToo case involving Vikas Bahl, especially since the director has now been given a clean chit. “It will be like taking away from the film if the first round of publicity of the film is centred around the #MeToo controversy. So it is a very smart move to stay away from controversies and just let the trailer do the talking. It is a very powerful trailer and a very different movie from what Hrithik has done till date. Once the trailer creates the buzz, Hrithik and the rest of the team will come out to promote the film,” says a source.

The trailer is indeed a very gripping one, and narrates the tale of teacher Anand Kumar’s struggle to make IITians from the lower strata of society.

