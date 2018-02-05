search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

It’s official! Ali Fazal cast in Tigmanshu Dhulia's much-spoken-about Milan Talkies

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia's romantic drama ‘Milan Talkies’ has been in talks for a while.
Ali Fazal in a photoshoot.
 Ali Fazal in a photoshoot.

Mumbai: Tigmanshu Dhulia's romantic drama ‘Milan Talkies’ has been in talks for a while having gone through several changes. After rumours of several actors doing the film including the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur, its finally actor Ali Fazal, most popular for his roles in ‘Fukrey’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Victoria and Abdul’, who will be assuming the lead role in the much talked about romantic drama to be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sources say that Ali has read the script and given a thumbs up to it and will commence shooting for the film in March. Sources closer to the actor said, "He has given his dates and Tigmanshu is currently on the lookout for the leading lady. It is set in North India and Ali will start shooting in the second week of March after he returns from the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 4."

 

Ali is soon to take off to the U.S. to work on his next project after his impeccable lead debut in ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and will also attend the Oscars as ‘Victoria & Abdul’ has been nominated for two prestigious categories. Apart from this, the actor has recently wrapped up the shooting for Prakash Raj’s ‘Tadka’ with Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran, and soon will be starting his reading sessions and prep for ‘Milan Talkies’. He will also be seen opposite Diana Penty once again in the official sequel of 2016's hit comedy ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’.

Tags: ali fazal, milan talkies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Actor comedian Vir Das gets a rare achievement; to be conferred with doctorate

Vir Das in a photoshoot.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat crosses Rs 200 crore mark at the box office

A still from 'Padmaavat'.

Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor rivalry out in the open

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

God, Sex and Truth: Ram Gopal Varma's film is bare show for Mia Malkova

Snippet of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.

Junglee first look: Action star Vidyut Jammwal is back in action

Vidyut Jammwal in 'Junglee' poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham