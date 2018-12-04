Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 enters 100 crore club in 5 days

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' that took a super start on Day 1 at the box office, has entered the 100 crore club in just five days.

The film managed to collecting double digits even on a Monday, the fifth day of its release. It had raked in Rs. 20.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the box office collection.

He wrote, "#2Point0 cruises past? 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]. Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ? 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

According to Taran, the film packed an impressive total in its extended opening weekend and has the stamina to perform well on weekdays.

Helmed by S. Shankar, the flick stars the 'Gold' actor as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He takes over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot (Rajinikanth's character).

Ensuring to 'reboot superpower', the sci-fi flick brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.