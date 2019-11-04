It's hard to shoot here: Priyanka Chopra on Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's latest post on Instagram is a proof that Bollywood celebrities are equally affected by climate change. As the actor is shooting for her next -- 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, she revealed how hard it is for her to shoot in such poor air quality.

On Sunday, she posted a picture of her with a mask on her face and expressed concern for Delhiites and especially those who are "homeless." "It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions," the actor captioned the picture.

Adding how blessed she is with "air purifiers" and "masks", the 37-year old added, "Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone."

Delhi is witnessing a dip in air quality with several areas showing the air quality in the 'severe' category. The capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks.

The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

On the work front, the 'Mary Kom' actor is all set to be heard in Disney's upcoming feature 'Frozen 2' as Elsa. The film also has her younger cousin Parineeti, lending voice to the character of Elsa's younger sister, Anna.

It is slated to release on November 22.