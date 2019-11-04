Entertainment Bollywood 04 Nov 2019 It's hard to sh ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

It's hard to shoot here: Priyanka Chopra on Delhi's air pollution

ANI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Delhi is witnessing a dip in air quality with several areas showing the air quality in the 'severe' category.
Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's latest post on Instagram is a proof that Bollywood celebrities are equally affected by climate change. As the actor is shooting for her next -- 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, she revealed how hard it is for her to shoot in such poor air quality.

On Sunday, she posted a picture of her with a mask on her face and expressed concern for Delhiites and especially those who are "homeless." "It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions," the actor captioned the picture.

 

Adding how blessed she is with "air purifiers" and "masks", the 37-year old added, "Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone."

Delhi is witnessing a dip in air quality with several areas showing the air quality in the 'severe' category. The capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks.

The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

On the work front, the 'Mary Kom' actor is all set to be heard in Disney's upcoming feature 'Frozen 2' as Elsa. The film also has her younger cousin Parineeti, lending voice to the character of Elsa's younger sister, Anna.

It is slated to release on November 22.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, delhi pollution


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Rishi Kapoor.

'Breathlessess, moist eyes' you're either in love or in Delhi: Rishi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan loves a selfie

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looks back at Parinda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Anil Kapoor looks back at Parinda

Anil Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan loves a selfie

Sara Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s still humble at 54

Shah Rukh Khan

Priyanka Chopra-Sanjay Leela Bhansali collab jinxed

Priyanka Chopra

A bad year for Dharma Productions

Karan Johar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham