133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Entertainment Bollywood 04 Aug 2020 Sushant was upset ov ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sushant was upset over link with Disha Salian death: Mumbai police

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 9:28 am IST
The Commissioner of Police said it was found the actor had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it
Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh said no politician's name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police. (PTI Photo)
 Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh said no politician's name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party was held at the home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment here.

Talking to media, Singh also said no politician's name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police.

 

There is no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team which is in the city in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Singh said, adding Mumbai police are seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday claimed that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the Bollywood actor's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis.

The investigation by the Mumbai police is in the right direction, he said, adding the case was being investigated from all possible angles.

 

The Commissioner of Police said it was found the actor had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. "What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he added.

After registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, the investigation is in progress and till now statements of 56 persons has been recorded by Mumbai police.

The statements of Sushant's sisters have also been recorded, he said.

Sushant was upset after he was linked with the death of his former manager Disha Salian on June 8, he said.

 

"No politician's name came up during the probe so far. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," Singh said, referring to a query on the name of a prominent young Maharashtra politician being mentioned on social media.

"The FIR by Bihar police says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there," he said.

There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he added.

 

Police consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation, he said.

"We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there," he said.

"The statements of Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe," he said.

"All angles are being investigated, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," he said.

 

...
Tags: : mumbai police, param bir singh, sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput death case, sushant death, sushant singh rajput suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Anand, who has worked with Meghana in Chhapaak, has learned an important lesson from the talented director

Being sensitive is important for storytelling, says actor Anand Tiwari

Based on the acclaimed book by John le Carré, the show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki, was a huge hit and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Hrithik to star in the Indian version of BBC's Night Manager?

First look of 'Most eligible bachelor' (Twitter)

Mosh Eligible Bachelor controversy: In Tollywood, footsie isn't sexy

Singer Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao, whose soulful voice has left an impact on music lovers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Being sensitive is important for storytelling, says actor Anand Tiwari

Anand, who has worked with Meghana in Chhapaak, has learned an important lesson from the talented director

Hrithik to star in the Indian version of BBC's Night Manager?

Based on the acclaimed book by John le Carré, the show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki, was a huge hit and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Sushant death case: Dharma Productions CEO hands over contract papers to police

Representational pic

Actress Sameera Reddy's encouraging message

Source: Instagram

Richa makes Twitter private

Richa Chadha
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham