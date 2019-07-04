Not bothered about my enemies, says Kangana Ranaut

On Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut, scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelamudi launched the trailer of their upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya in Mumbai. Known for her frank views and opinions, the gorgeous actress quickly proceeded to explain the controversy surrounding the movie’s original title, Mental Hai Kya.

“Whenever anything concerning Kangana Ranaut comes up, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. We have learnt to make our way through it, and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in the bargain,” says Kangana, who reveals that the use of the word ‘mental’ was recently banned, which is why the film landed itself in trouble over the title.

Says Kangana, “The South Indian title of Salman Khan’s Kick was originally Mental. But we were informed that these words were banned just a few weeks ago. There were several cases and threats against us. The case threatened to go to court as well, so to avoid all the confusion but remain true to our original title, we changed it to Judgemental.”

The actress however acknowledges that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was very supportive. “The CBFC was very supportive and had no issues with the film content. In fact, they cooperated with us and gave us a U/A certificate. They told us that we had made a good film and that they couldn’t find anything offensive in it,” says Kangana, who adds, “They had full faith in our intentions.”

Revealing how she herself has been shamed on many occasions, the actress shares, “There was a phase in my life where people tried to openly shame me by saying that I had a mental illness. They said I was on medication and hence, claiming things. But I was nonplussed about the whole thing. Even if I was on medication, I would not have been embarrassed.”

For someone who has always shared a controversial and uneasy relationship with the industry, Kangana retorts, “Industry gayi tel lene! I’m not bothered about my enemies. They are always exposing themselves. I have a standing, so they cannot do anything except talk about me and feel happy. If I was a nobody, they would have not even bothered about me.”

As for her character in her upcoming film, Kangana reveals that she plays a character named Bobby, and that she could relate to the part. “When Kanika narrated the role to me, I felt like it was my story. If the phase of 2016-2017 hadn’t come in my personal life, maybe I would not have related to the film as much,” she shares, even as she justifies her decision to do the film. “The film is not structured only around mental illness with a solution at the end. It’s the story of a girl who is dealing with a mental illness and trying to fight it. It’s not a sob story. She is just going about her business and trying to see the silver lining in her situation,” the actress concludes.