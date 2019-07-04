Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 04 Jul 2019 Blackbuck poaching: ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Blackbuck poaching: Court warns Salman bail will be rejected if he fails to appear

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 6:28 pm IST
On April 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks.
Salman Khan.
 Salman Khan.

Mumbai: A Jodhpur court on Thursday warned actor Salman Khan that his bail will be rejected if failed to appear before it in the next hearing in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The warning was given to the actor after he failed to appear. The court then posted the matter to September 27.

 

On April 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

However, the court later granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail.

His co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu -- besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In May, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued fresh notices to the actors following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a chief judicial magistrate's court.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place.

The high court had on March 11 issued notices to the five respondents on the state government's appeal challenging their acquittal.

...
Tags: salman khan, bollywood actor controversy, salman khan case, blackbuck poaching, blackbuck poaching case


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor thanks fans as 'Kabir Singh' emerges his biggest solo opener; read post

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Article 15' which released on June 28, 2019.

Director Anubhav Sinha files case for banning ‘Article 15’ in Roorkee

Gourav Sharma and Saurabh Dhingra.

Mwoop Director Gourav Sharma signs Saurabh Dhingra for this project, details inside

Farhan Akhtar in action.

Watch: Farhan Akhtar is creating a huge storm once again with his 'Toofan' mode on!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor thanks fans as 'Kabir Singh' emerges his biggest solo opener; read post

Shahid Kapoor.

Director Anubhav Sinha files case for banning ‘Article 15’ in Roorkee

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Article 15' which released on June 28, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Watch: Farhan Akhtar is creating a huge storm once again with his 'Toofan' mode on!

Farhan Akhtar in action.

Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta to play lovers in queer drama titled 'Sheer Kurma'

Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham