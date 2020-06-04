72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Entertainment Bollywood 04 Jun 2020 Chitchor filmmaker B ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Chitchor filmmaker Basu Chatterjee no more  

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
The filmmaker died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence
Basu Chatterjee (Twitter image)
 Basu Chatterjee (Twitter image)

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Rajnigandha", died on Thursday from age related health issues. He was 93.   

Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.   

 

"He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told PTI.  

Pandit said the filmmaker's last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.  

Some of his best known works are "Us Paar", "Chitchor", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Khatta Meetha" and "Baton Baton Mein".

...
Tags: basu chatterjee, basu chatterji
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Despite all that, Gangubai would have been his fastest completed film had the lockdown not taken place. Twitter photo

Monsoon may delay shoot further for Alia's Gangubai

Actress Bhagyashree

Big budget films will wait for theatres, Bhagyashree says

Kartik Aryan

Ranveer or Kartik for Ala Vaikunthapuramulo's remake?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi’s bit for Planet Earth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Monsoon may delay shoot further for Alia's Gangubai

Despite all that, Gangubai would have been his fastest completed film had the lockdown not taken place. Twitter photo

Two days work stalls Khaali Peeli

Still from 'Khali peeli'

Big budget films will wait for theatres, Bhagyashree says

Actress Bhagyashree

Big B gets nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan

Bhumi’s bit for Planet Earth

Bhumi Pednekar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham