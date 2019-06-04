Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra fulfilled my dreams: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, an outsider who took over the world via Bollywood, took time to thank the two people from the fraternity who have been the most supportive of his career.

The Zero actor took to social media to thank Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra in a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing. These 2 fulfilled every dream I had, over & above every dream they had for themselves. Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u. [sic]”

While Aditya directed SRK and Kajol in the classic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar kickstarted his career with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.