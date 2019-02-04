World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap's latest picture proves herself 'FIGHTER'!

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and writer Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. But instead of getting cautious about it, the star wife fought with this deadly disease like a fighter.

Setting an example for all the cancer patients in the world, the 35-year-old writer shared backless picture of herself on the social media. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Tahira posted a picture with an inspiring caption.

She wrote, "Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself."

"This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is an eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward” #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one", she added.

Well in this picture we can clearly see the stitches on her back. However, an inspirational lady is indeed setting an example to be a fighter even if there's a big hurdle in your life.

Recently, the gorgeous fighter woman also graced the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 and shared a couple of photos and videos from the event on her social media handle.

Watch the photos and videos here:

Kudos to the girl!