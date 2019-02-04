search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

'The light of my life': Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt note for wife Deepika Padukone

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 8:51 am IST
With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it just keeps getting more and more romantic with each passing day.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Mumbai: With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it just keeps getting more and more romantic with each passing day. The latest example of their love was given by Ranveer Singh, who recently posted a heartfelt letter for her lady love.

Deepika Padukone kick-started the new year by launching her website on January 5, which happens to be her birthday. Like a loving husband, Ranveer Singh, a while back, posted a love-filled letter for his wife.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

He started off by stating that he has always faced difficulty in expressing his feelings for Deepika. "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try," he wrote.

Speaking about the kind of dynamics the two lovebirds share, Ranveer wrote, "I can safely say I'm the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I've collaborated closely with her as a professional."

"Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world," he continued gushing about her wife.

Praising her for her inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will, Ranveer wrote, "Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path-breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect."

And if all this wasn't enough to win him the title of Husband of the year, pouring some more love in his letter Ranveer wrote, "I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She's born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being."

He concluded the letter by calling himself the proudest husband in the world, "She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is true …the light of my life," he wrote.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in two traditional, dreamy ceremonies in November last year, six years after their first film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

...
Tags: ranveer singh, deepika padukone


Latest From Entertainment

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

My situation with director was not pleasant, says 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie gets back in Harley Quinn's skin

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey gives out shots in PJs

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan for 'Nuit Blanche' remake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NZ vs IND 5th ODI: India win 4 matches in an ODI series in New Zealand for first time

Shami removes the openers to give India the control of the game. (Photo: AFP)
 

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' at the ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. (Photo: AP)
 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

People told me I would be over if I take break from films: Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri.

Vinta Nanda puzzled by six months ban on Alok Nath

Alok Nath

Disha Patani to romance Aditya Roy Kapur onscreen

Disha Patani

Watch: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's fun time at Gauri Khan's store!

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor had fun as they visit Gauri Khan store.

'Photograph' star Sanya Malhotra preservers her memories in a different way!

Sanya Malhotra. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham