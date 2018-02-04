search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh’s film collects Rs 192.50 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' has emerged victorious at the box office.
Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.'
 Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.'

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' is still on its dream run at the box office by scoring fantastic numbers on its second Saturday. The controversial period drama has collected a whopping Rs 192.50 crore.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer minted Rs 16 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 192.50 crore. However, the film is doing very well all over wherever it is playing. The film will soon hit the Rs 200 crore mark.

 

It was speculated that the film would be released in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as the main anti group had withdrawn its protests but it was a false alarm as the main Karni Sena group is still against the film and this is preventing exhibitors releasing the film in the aforementioned states.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period film faced wrath from many fringe groups for allegedly distorting the history. Amid controversies, the film released worldwide on January 25.

The film will see major competition in Akshay Kumar starrer 'PadMan', which is set to release on February 9.

Tags: padmaavat, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat success: I was relieved when the praise started coming in
Karni Sena accepts that Padmaavat only glorifies their Rajput traditions
I can’t move on from Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Karni vs Karni on 'Padmaavat': 'Fake’ group gave up protests, says chief
What does warfare wardrobe in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat say?
Padmaavat is superhit despite lowest collections on Thursday, completes extended week
Padmaavat movie review: It's pretty and partly absorbing but not quite exhilarating


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

After Alia, now Deepika accepts #PadManChallenge by posing with a sanitary pad

Deepika Padukone doing #PadManChallenge.

Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat success: I was relieved when the praise started coming in

Ranveer Singh.

Jacqueline Fernandez to perform a 'non-erotic' pole dance in Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Karni Sena accepts that Padmaavat only glorifies their Rajput traditions

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat.'.

Defence ministry wants to see Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in movie stills from 'Aiyaary'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham