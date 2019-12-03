Entertainment Bollywood 03 Dec 2019 Taapsee Pannu to pla ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu to play role of Mithali Raj in her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

ANI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Taapsee announced the upcoming project on Instagram while wishing Mithali on her 37th birthday.
Taapsee Pannu with Mithali Raj. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: After two successful outings 'Mission Mangal' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' this year, Taapsee Pannu is now all set to essay role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on-screen and the flick will go on floors by name 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Taapsee announced the upcoming project on Instagram while wishing Mithali on her 37th birthday. Taapsee's wish for Mithali wasn't a simple affair as she surprised fans with the big news. Wishing the birthday girl, the 'Naam Shabana' actor assured her that she is all "prepared to learn the 'cover drive'."

 

"Happy Happy Birthday Captain Mithali Raj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it's truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen," she captioned a string of pictures shared on Instagram.

Adding how confused she is to choose a gift for her, Taapsee promised that "I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu."

The skipper who turned 37 today achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in the international cricket earlier in October.

Meanwhile, Taapsee, on her work front was last seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in 'Saand Ki Aankh', a film based on the lives of India's two sharpshooters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who took up shooting in their 60s.

Tags: taapsee pannu, mithali raj, mithali raj biopic, indian women cricket captain, mithali raj birthday, shabaash mithu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


