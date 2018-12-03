search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonali Bendre returns to India, husband says 'she is recovering very well'

Published Dec 3, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Goldie Behl said that Sonali is doing fine and does not have to go back to New York for further treatment.
Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl in a photo shared by the actress. (Courtesy: Instagram)
Mumbai: Sonali Bendre, who has been battling cancer for a while now, returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday. Her husband Goldie Behl said that she is "recovering very well" and does not have to go back to New York for further treatment.

"It's been six months and I would like to inform everybody that Sonali is doing good and she is back for good. She is recovering very well. Thank you all for the love and support. Her treatment is over, for now, Sonali is absolutely fine. Just like what happens in such diseases - regular checkups, regular scans - that we have to do since this disease can come back," an elated Behl told media here.

"For now there is nothing as such that she will have to go back for. I am very happy that she is back home. Like any other patient, she will have to go for regular checkups. She is a very strong and determined woman and I am very proud of her," he added.

Sonali had earlier shared on Instagram that she is on her way to Mumbai.

"They say 'Distance makes the heart grow fonder'. It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories," she wrote.

"And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment," she added.

It was on July 4 when the actress took to social media to open up about her disease and had not visited India ever since. Since then, from time to time, Sonali has been sharing her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media.

