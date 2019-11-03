Entertainment Bollywood 03 Nov 2019 Watch: Shah Rukh Kha ...
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift from Dubai shows he is the most loved superstar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2019
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Dubai's Burj Khalifa was light up with the words 'Happy Birthday SRK' as an ode to the superstar.
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving all the love from the world on his birthday. Now, in a never before seen scenario, Burj Khalifa was lit up with the words 'Happy Birthday SRK' as an ode to the superstar.

Shah Rukh shared a video of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, "Happy Birthday... To the King of Bollywood".

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa, Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video.

Recently, his interview with David Letterman started streaming on Netflix and immediately became a viral sensation across the globe and even became one of the highest rated episodes.

