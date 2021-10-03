Entertainment Bollywood 03 Oct 2021 Neha Dhupia, Angad B ...
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy

Published Oct 3, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him
Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. (Photo: Instagram/angadbedi)
 Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. (Photo: Instagram/angadbedi)

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Angad announced the good news through a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits.

 

Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy.

"The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in congratulatory messages on the happy post.

"Congratulations guys," actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote.

"Many many congratulations Angad and Neha ji," a fan added.

 

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.
Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

