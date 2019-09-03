Entertainment Bollywood 03 Sep 2019 Sridevi's wax s ...
Sridevi's wax statue glimpses out, to be unveiled tomorrow; watch

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Madame Tussauds decided to add Sridevi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13.
 Sridevi wax statue glimpses. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Wax figure of late Bollywood star Sridevi will be unveiled at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore on Wednesday.

Boney Kapoor, the late actor's husband, shared the news on his Twitter account alongside a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi's wax figure. "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever," Boney tweeted.

 

Madame Tussauds decided to add Sridevi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

