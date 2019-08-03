Sorry I didn’t mean for that to happen: Sunny Leone apologises to Delhi man

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has apologised to Delhi man whose contact details were accidentally shared in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.

In an interview with Zoom, Sunny said, "Sorry I didn’t mean for that to happen to you. Must get some really interesting people calling.”

A 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal from Delhi had received innumerable calls and messages since July 26 when the movie was released. Puneet told IANS, "On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number.”

Also Read | Hello Sunny Leone?: Dialogue in ‘Arjun Patiala’ leaves Delhi man's phone buzzing

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police have not taken any action even after giving me assurances," he added.

He had also filed a police complaint about it. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone will next be seen Malayalam film, Rangeela and Tamil film, Veeramadevi.