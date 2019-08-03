Mumbai Rain effects: Aditi Rao Hydari thanks BMC for 'perfecting pout'; post inside

Mumbai: Since Friday morning, Mumbaikars have been facing a lot of problems due to heavy rainfall in the city. Right from traffic to railway, Mumbai rain has so far affected every service. But do you know not only commoners but also Bollywood celebrities are also facing a lot of problems due to heavy rainfall?

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared a selfie of herself on Twitter. Well, in the picture, Aditi is looking stunning and flaunting her perfect pout. However, her caption caught everyone's attention.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wrote, "Thank you #BMC - perfecting pouts since post independence 👄 #Traffucked #Carfie"

Aditi has clearly taken a dig at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its traffic management and road conditions. After all, potholes and traffic problems are not a new thing for Mumbaikars.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film 'Tughlaq Durbar'.