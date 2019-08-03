Bhojpuri actress files complaint against Pawan Singh; find out why

Mumbai: A popular Bhojpuri actress has filed a complaint against actor-singer Pawan Singh in Mumbai's Malwadi Police Station. The actress accused the actor of making obscene comments on social media platforms.

The actress claimed that Pawan Singh threatened her. The case has been registered under sections 354 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 509 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC.

According to the statement given by the actress to police, Pawan posted obscene comments on her social media handle. He later allegedly asked the actress to continue a friendship with him. Moreover, the actress also alleged Pawan Singh threatened her with dire consequences if she did not reciprocate his offer for friendship.

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh shot to fame for his song 'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick'. He made his film debut in 2007 with Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam.