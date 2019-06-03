Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 03 Jun 2019 Priyanka reveals her ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Priyanka Chopra believes that her husband Nick Jonas and she can make a change.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Washington DC: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one ambitious woman. Adding to her long list of aspirations, the actor revealed that she would like to run for Prime Minister of India and would love her husband Nick Jonas to run for President.

Opening up about the political aspirations for herself and her beau, Priyanka said that both of them "want to make a change," reported People. "I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president," Priyanka told The Sunday Times as cited by People. "I don't like the things associated with politics ... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never," she added.

 

While the 36-year-old actor told the outlet that she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to "cheer for humanity," Priyanka couldn't deny the fact that Jonas could swap his rockstar life to live in the White House and would make for a great leader. "He's not afraid to use the word feminist and I love that," she said.

Priyanka previously praised the 'Sucker' singer in April at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit. "I call him 'Old Man Jonas.' That's my name for him, 'OMJ,' " Priyanka said. "He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me," she added.

Priyanka was named as one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2017 and is well-known for her philanthropic work. The actor is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and dedicates time to promote girl education and women's rights.

Priyanka's one-year dating anniversary with Nick came last week and the singer shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the occasion. To celebrate, Nick surprised his lady love with tickets to see a Mariah Carey concert in London.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, nick jonas, prime minister of india, president
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bala makers accused of cheating; called by Thane police

Sandeep Deswal.

Meet Bollywood's famous fitness trainer, Sandeep Deswal

Disha Patani. (Photo: Instagram)

I am still the 'pahadi' girl that I used to be: Disha Patani

Shaun Lee.

Shaun Lee to produce a movie on cryptocurrency and bitcoin rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

ICC CWC'19: Key players to look for in England vs Pakistan clash

Out of four matches, Pakistan was able to cross the 300-mark thrice while they were three runs shy to touch the 300-mark in the last ODI. But their opponent has a 'favourite' tag on their shoulder and atop the ICC Men's ODI team rankings.
 

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

Does using a case equal to being poor?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I am still the 'pahadi' girl that I used to be: Disha Patani

Disha Patani. (Photo: Instagram)

No hike in ‘Bharat’ ticket prices; fans going gaga over Salman Khan starrer!

Bharat Poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Hrithik wins Chinese fans’ hearts in Mandarin; swoons them at 'Kaabil' premiere

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam with fans in China.

Priyanka Chopra calls Meghan Markle a victim of racism; read statement

Priyanka Chopra with Meghan Markle.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham