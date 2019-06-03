Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 03 Jun 2019 Priyanka Chopra call ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra calls Meghan Markle a victim of racism; read statement

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 11:48 am IST
The 'Quantico' star addressed the negativity surrounding her friend Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry.
Priyanka Chopra with Meghan Markle.
 Priyanka Chopra with Meghan Markle.

Washington DC: Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle just like all friends do. The 'Quantico' star has nothing but nice things to say about the Duchess of Sussex. The 36-year-old actor addressed the negativity surrounding her friend since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the royal family.

In an interview with The Sunday Times as cited by People, Priyanka opened up about the criticism Meghan's faces and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage. Priyanka said that the media criticism is "really unfortunate," adding, "But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her." "I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason," she said.

 

Priyanka continued to praise her friend, explaining that the former 'Suits' star has remained grounded even after getting married to the Duke of Sussex. "The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she's the same chick. Now she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did," the 'Isn't It Romantic' star added.

Priyanka said that Meghan has always wanted to change a situation to a noticeable degree. The actor added, "We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."

In her interview, Priyanka also opened up about her friendship with Meghan. The two met at a women-in-television dinner a few years ago and found that they shared similar interests. "We just connected on how we see the world and as girls. Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today -- a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning. But she is so completely herself," she said.

Priyanka's comments come after months of rumours of a feud between her and Meghan, which first sparked in December 2018 after the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at that time, did not attend the actor's wedding to Nick Jonas in India.

Priyanka dismissed the rumours on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' in March. However, they continued, even after Priyanka took to Instagram in May to congratulate the royal couple on the birth of their son.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick were captured together in London and The Sun reported that day that the couple visited Meghan, Harry and their newborn son Archie Harrison and even gave him gifts. However, Priyanka denied the report, calling it "untrue" and posted a clarification on her Twitter handle.

"While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often," she tweeted on Friday along with a link of an article by The Sun. On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' and she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, meghan markle, racism, prince harry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate Romeo-Juliet scene and it is too cute to handle!

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence all set for silver screen return post engagement

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

Does using a case equal to being poor?
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare was photographed while riding to office, dressed in formals. (Photo: ANI)
 

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)
 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)

Parents balanced work and play well: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Tanushree Dutta calls Hrithik Roshan to the stand

Hrithik Roshan

Raghava Lawrence returns to Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb

Askhay Kumar's first look in Laxmmi Bomb. (Photo: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar ‘the hero’ in Mission Mangal

The cast of Mission Mangal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham