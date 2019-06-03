Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 03 Jun 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana a ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Bala' makers accused of cheating; called by Thane police

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
The complaint against the trio has been filed by 39- year-old film director Kamalkant Nanak Chandra, a resident of Mira Road.
Ayushmann Khurrana.
 Ayushmann Khurrana.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and two others from the Hindi film industry have been called for questioning by the Thane police in connection with a cheating complaint filed against them by a director, said an official Monday.

A letter of the memorandum was sent to Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan, both of Maddock Films, a leading production house, Sunday by the Kashimira police station after receiving the complaint, the official said. The complaint against the trio has been filed by 39- year-old film director Kamalkant Nanak Chandra, a resident of Mira Road, a suburb of Mumbai located in Thane district, he said.

 

The episode dates back to the time when Chandra was working on the script of a film which was to be directed by him, the official said, quoting from the complaint. According to the complainant, he had sent the script of the story to Khurrana on his WhatsApp number.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor allegedly passed on that script to Kaushik and Vijan and they started making a movie based on it, Chandra claimed. This caused financial loss and mental anguish to Chandra, who felt cheated by the trio, the official said, citing the complaint. Acting on the complaint, he said, the police have called Khurrana and the other two Bollywood personalities for questioning and to know their point of view in the matter.

"We want to know their side over the complaint. Hence, we have sent them a letter, asking them to remain present before the police as early as possible," the official said. "If the actor and the two others fail to appear before the police, it will be construed that they don't want to say anything in connection with the complaint and necessary action will be initiated, he said.

...
Tags: ayushmann khurrana, bala, bala makers, thane police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Bharat Motion Poster. (Courtesy: YouTube/T Series)

Bharat: Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking stay on release of Salman starrer

Anubha Sinha.

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Sandeep Deswal.

Meet Bollywood's famous fitness trainer, Sandeep Deswal

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

I am still the 'pahadi' girl that I used to be: Disha Patani

Disha Patani. (Photo: Instagram)

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.

No hike in ‘Bharat’ ticket prices; fans going gaga over Salman Khan starrer!

Bharat Poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Hrithik wins Chinese fans’ hearts in Mandarin; swoons them at 'Kaabil' premiere

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam with fans in China.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham