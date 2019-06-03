Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 03 Jun 2019 '83: Ranveer Si ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:28 am IST
The Bollywood powerhouse is working hard to grace the role as Kapil Dev in the film.
Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)
 Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne.

The Bollywood powerhouse is working hard to grace the role as Kapil Dev in the film. He has been seen meeting Dev and taking notes from the legend himself on several occasions.

 

And now, to add more power to his character, Ranveer met another legend from the same era Sunil Gavaskar and Australian ace cricketer Shane Warne. The actor shared the picture of the meeting on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SPIN KING ! #Warnie @shanewarne23 🏏🇦🇺 @83thefilm #83squad

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

He also shared a picture with the Australian ace cricketer calling him Spin King.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THE LITTLE MASTER ! #sunilgavaskar 🏏🇮🇳 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

When it comes to giving a stunning performance, Ranveer leaves no stone unturned. Recently, the actor posted a few pictures with Kapil Dev where he was seen with a notebook and a pen, and it appeared that he is taking notes from the cricketer.

The film, '83' is based on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev who is credited with India's World Cup victory in 1983. He also served as Indian team's coach from 1999 to 2000.

Apart from Ranveer, Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya will be seen as the 'men in blue' in the film.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of the film and this is the first time that the composer will be composing music for Ranveer's film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

...
Tags: ranveer singh, kapil dev biopic, kabir khan, sunil gavaskar, shane warne.


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati man in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; details inside
'83: Dinker Sharma to reprise Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh starrer
Ranveer Singh’s London sojourn
Ranveer Singh starrer '83 to commence shoot on this date; find out
Sajid Nadiadwala to co-produce Ranveer Singh starrer '83
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan welcome 'Pritamda' to '83, check out picture
Ranveer Singh heads to Delhi for the training of ’83
'83: Ranveer Singh to live, train with Kapil Dev for 10 days in Delhi

Latest From Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence all set for silver screen return post engagement

Doris Day (Photo: AP)

Qué Será, Será, Doris Day (1922-2019)

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas to play Ram Jethmalani in ALTBalaji’s next

R Madhavan

Birthday celebration in Belgrade for R Madhavan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Parents balanced work and play well: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar ‘the hero’ in Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar

Kartik Aryan ‘making the right choices’

Kartik Aryan

Tanushree Dutta calls Hrithik Roshan to the stand

Hrithik Roshan

When Janhvi Kapoor met Sharmin

Janhvi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham