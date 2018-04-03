search on deccanchronicle.com
3 Khans for another Khan: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to promote Irrfan’s Blackmail

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail' also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya.
 Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan at a show; Irrfan Khan in a still from 'Blackmail'.

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan was super excited to promote his upcoming release ‘Blackmail’, but life had some other plans for him.

The actor got diagnosed with a rare disease named Neuroendocrine tumour, for which he is getting treated in UK.

 

His disease however might have done a miracle as it brought the 3 superstar Khans together.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan will watch the movie in a special screening and promote it by spreading the word.

It will be a rare occasion where the 3 Khans come together, and of course, it is set to create memories for their fans.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail' also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles.

