Lucky: Melody and nature are allies

Hyderabad: To every music-loving kid of 1990s, his very voice evokes a sense of nostalgia. So mesmerised they were that Lucky Ali ruled the Indie music scene in the late ’90s and the early 2000s, with popular hits like ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Gori Teri Aankhein’.

In town for a show on Saturday, Ali, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, recalled his journey and the ups and downs of his career.

According to Ali, a good song helps blend the vocals, lyrics and music. The song is received well by a majority of listeners if the lyrics are given top priority, followed by the voice and melody in that order, says the man who has been there and done that.

As someone who is naturally drawn to musical moods and places to explore, Ali adds, "Music is an eternal learning process. I enjoy playing with anything that comes my way, like tunes and notes."

On the tough songs of his career, he points out that most of them emerge from challenging situations. “We strive to make the concept simpler and more relatable to us as we work on it. The thought-process has evolved itself. Earlier poetic words were used to create music. But nowadays, people are composing music first and trying to make a song out of it. By doing so, they are failing to put their thoughts (the soul) into it as they are only looking at the technical aspect. Melody will remain forever as it is a process inspired by nature. People find expression in the melody,” he says.

The key to a successful track, Ali opines, is when "I feel I am in love with the music. It could be the subject or the thought-process that goes into it."

Commenting on fan frenzy in recent times, Ali says it is based upon one's own constitution.

"When dealing with an environment which may not be safe or is crowded, you are already taking a risk. Therefore, artists should look after their diet and be careful."

Talking about his concert in Hyderabad, Ali says he is excited to give a musical treat this weekend, adding that he would like to inspire fans with his songs.

"My team and I pray and hug each other for the performance to go well," Ali says of his pre-performance ritual.

Get ready to croon and sway to his melodious tunes and exult while his numbers trigger a memorable Saturday night fever at Hitex.