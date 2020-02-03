Rishi in hospital, Shabana discharged

Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India in September 2019 after a nine-month-long cancer treatment in the US, has been hospitalised in Delhi, presumably because of a relapse.

A source close to the family reveals, “Chintu ji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalised, and he was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing about the deterioration of his father’s health, Rishi’s son Ranbir also flew to Delhi.” Moreover, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also said to be by the veteran actor’s side.

The news of Rishi’s hospitalisation comes after his conspicuous absence at nephew Armaan Jain’s mehandi ceremony.

It can be reacalled that Rishi fell seriously ill in October 2018 and went off to New York for treatment. The actor took the setback bravely, not willing to let the disease depress or defeat him. His older sister Ritu Nanda had bravely battled the same disease for nine years before succumbing to it last month. But Rishi will hopefully emerge a winner again.

After all, only recently he announced another film — a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, starring him and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, actress Shabana Azmi was discharged from hospital after a very serious accident on January 18, when her car crashed into a truck on the Mumbai -Pune highway. The actress posted a picture of herself after emerging out from the hospital, and wrote with it: “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now. Thank you, Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors’ team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful.”