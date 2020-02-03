Entertainment Bollywood 03 Feb 2020 Rishi in hospital, S ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rishi in hospital, Shabana discharged

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2020, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 6:14 am IST
The veteran actor has been hospitalized in Delhi, while the actress has been discharged after her accident.
Rishi Kapoor
 Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India in September 2019 after a nine-month-long cancer treatment in the US, has been hospitalised in Delhi, presumably because of a relapse.

A source close to the family reveals, “Chintu ji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalised, and he was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing about the  deterioration of his father’s health, Rishi’s son Ranbir also flew to Delhi.” Moreover, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also said to be by the veteran actor’s side.

 

The news of Rishi’s hospitalisation comes after his conspicuous absence at nephew Armaan Jain’s mehandi ceremony.

It can be reacalled that Rishi fell seriously ill in October 2018 and went off to New York for treatment. The actor took the setback bravely, not willing to let the disease depress or defeat him. His older sister Ritu Nanda had bravely battled the same disease for nine years before succumbing to it last month. But Rishi will hopefully emerge a winner again.

 After all, only recently he announced another film — a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, starring him and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, actress Shabana Azmi was discharged from hospital after a very serious accident on January 18, when her car crashed into a truck on the Mumbai -Pune highway. The actress posted a picture of herself after emerging out from the hospital, and wrote with it: “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now. Thank you, Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors’ team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful.”

...
Tags: rishi kapoor, shabana azmi


Latest From Entertainment

Payal Rajput

Payal finds a special one

Rupesh, Nagarjuna, Shiva Kumar and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna backs a new-age film

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya redeems himself with Malang?

Friends forever Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra

An actor a designer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

The tomboy who went glam

Disha Patani

An actor a designer

Friends forever Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra

Aditya redeems himself with Malang?

Aditya Roy Kapur

Anubhav Sinha’s special dedication

Anubhav Sinha

MS Dhoni’s jungle break

Dhoni’s party arrived at the tiger reserve in a chartered flight on January 28, which landed at the Birsi Airstrip in Baiher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham