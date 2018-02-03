search on deccanchronicle.com
Aiyaary: Sidharth, Manoj's film fails to get CBFC certificate, will be delayed again?

‘Aiyaary’ revolves around two officers in uniform, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.
Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in movie stills from 'Aiyaary'.
Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aiyaary’ was in the news for long for its clash with ‘Padman’ on Republic Day release. As Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Padmaavat’ announced that they would like the release their movie on the same day, Neeraj Pandey shifted his ‘Aiyaary’ release to 9th February. As luck had it, Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Akshay Kumar to delay ‘Padman’s release so ‘Padmaavat’ could have a solo release. Akshay obliged to his request and now, ‘Padman’, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, would release with ‘Aiyaary’ yet again.

But now maybe the film might get delayed yet again, especially since it reportedly hasn’t got clearance from the CBFC. This has happened, according to Hindustan Times, because the Defence Ministry wants to review the film along with the CBFC before giving it a go-ahead.

 

A source in the film’s production department told the daily, “Since ‘Aiyaary’ is set against the army backdrop, the Defence Ministry wants to review the film.”

HT also reports that the trailer of this movie suggests that the film showcases corruption within the system, which is why it has been, reportedly, put under screening by the ministry.

Before getting a clearance, the makers cannot go ahead with overseas distribution either, which has put them in stress. More so, this can lead to the movie’s delay, if the defence ministry isn’t happy with the kind of content shown in the film.

‘Aiyaary’ revolves around two officers in uniform, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, who were once each other’s support and now cannot come to terms with one another. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

