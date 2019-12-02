Rani Mukerji debuts real-life news anchor to highlight rising violent crimes

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has gripped the nation with his brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls. To highlight this growing menace and the incredible threat the girls face today, Rani will debut as a news anchor on one of India’s top TV channels to present cases of juvenile crimes that has happened recently.

Rani says, “Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness on the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. And, I will do my bit to bring as much attention to the serious social threat of fast-rising violent crimes committed by juveniles. As a part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country’s biggest news channel to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country.”

She adds, “I hope to make as many fellow countrymen aware of this issue because we are all facing this unknowingly and that needs to change. As a woman and a mother, I’m extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless criminals who are underage and don’t look one bit like criminals. We all need to be extremely vigilant to tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk.”

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13th December.