Entertainment Bollywood 02 Dec 2019 Rani Mukerji debuts ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rani Mukerji debuts real-life news anchor to highlight rising violent crimes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Mardaani 2 focuses on rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked conversation.
Rani Mukerji.
 Rani Mukerji.

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has gripped the nation with his brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls. To highlight this growing menace and the incredible threat the girls face today, Rani will debut as a news anchor on one of India’s top TV channels to present cases of juvenile crimes that has happened recently.

Rani says, “Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness on the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. And, I will do my bit to bring as much attention to the serious social threat of fast-rising violent crimes committed by juveniles. As a part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country’s biggest news channel to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country.”

 

She adds, “I hope to make as many fellow countrymen aware of this issue because we are all facing this unknowingly and that needs to change. As a woman and a mother, I’m extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless criminals who are underage and don’t look one bit like criminals. We all need to be extremely vigilant to tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk.”

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13th December.

...
Tags: rani mukerji, mardaani 2, violent crimes by juveniles in india, india, news anchor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan.

Sourav Ganguly wants Hrithik Roshan to play his character in his biopic!

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Vikramaditya Motwane and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (Photo: Instagram)

Vikramaditya Motwane slams Kabir Singh director for his take on Hyd rape-murder case

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot in low temperature for 'Brahmastra'; see pic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sourav Ganguly wants Hrithik Roshan to play his character in his biopic!

Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan.

Vikramaditya Motwane slams Kabir Singh director for his take on Hyd rape-murder case

Vikramaditya Motwane and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (Photo: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot in low temperature for 'Brahmastra'; see pic

Amitabh Bachchan.

Give women-led films same mounting as that of with male superstars: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham