Entertainment Bollywood 02 Nov 2021 Celebrities share he ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Celebrities share heartfelt birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 4:14 pm IST
Shah Rukh's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also posted birthday wishes on their Instagram Stories
Shah Rukh's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma shared a handsome picture of SRK on her Instagram Story and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!' (DC File Photo)
 Shah Rukh's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma shared a handsome picture of SRK on her Instagram Story and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!' (DC File Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood's 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old on Tuesday and friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded social media with beautiful birthday wishes for King Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, SRK's 'Asoka' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of the birthday star and wrote, "Forever ruling. Happy birthday, SRK."

 

Shah Rukh's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also posted birthday wishes on their Instagram Stories.

Karisma shared a picture of them dancing together and wrote, "Memories and moments. Hope you have a wonderful birthday SRK!"

Madhuri shared a still from their song together and added the birthday message, "Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shahrukh. May you live a long and happy life."

Shah Rukh's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma shared a handsome picture of SRK on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!"

 

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed the movie 'Zero', posted a beautiful monochrome picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with SRK.

He added the caption, "To the man who defines love, courage and guts like nobody does. Happy birthday Khan Saab !!!! You inspire @iamsrk Sir....ALWAYS."

Several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani and more extended their heartfelt wishes for King Khan through their respective social media handles.

 

...
Tags: shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan birthday, bollywood actor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter does a Shahid Kapoor

Viicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has more coming up

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the last rites ceremony of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo: ANI)

Last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar performed in Bengaluru

Balakrishna, Rana and several others from Telugu film industry went to Bengaluru to pay their last respects for the Kannada star

Film industry heartbroken over Puneeth Rajkumar’s death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aryan’s bail…

Aryan Khan

Drugs case: Mumbai court extends NCB custody of Aryan Khan, 2 others till Oct 7

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Documentary on Salman Khan under-way

Salman Khan

Vicky Kaushal lived on biscuits and liquids

Viicky Kaushal

Nitu’s excited about Hollywood

Nitu from the film Never Back Down
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->