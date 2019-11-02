Entertainment Bollywood 02 Nov 2019 Happy Birthday Shah ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Fans pour love for King Khan; see pics

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, greeted his fans outside his residence, 'Mannat' to wish him.
Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: ANI)
 Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

And like every year, Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to wish and get a glimpse of him on his 54th birthday. Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor's residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love.

 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, greeted his fans and waved at them as they waited outside his residence, 'Mannat' to wish him.

One of the fans told ANI, "I have come from Delhi to see Shah Rukh Khan. He is my idol." Another fan said, "I have come here from Nagpur. I have come here for 12 times in the past but never got to see Shah Rukh. I hope I get to see him today."

After a few time, the 'Dilwale' actor, who was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, greeted the fans from his balcony and waved at them.

With lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

The actor also expressed concern about his sleeping neighbours by requesting the overjoyed fans to lower their cheers a bit.

On work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screens for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.

A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously!

...
Tags: shah rukh khan, happy birthday shah rukh khan, srk, happy birthday srk, srk fans, srk age, mannat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan goes Sanki
Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason
Shah Rukh Khan keen to work in Asuran remake

Latest From Entertainment

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: KJo wishes 'older brother' SRK

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Tinu Pappachan

Tinu Pappachan-Pepe Team reunites

Music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair is another highlight of the movie. When it comes to mass movies, noisy background music is a common thing. They have taken a detour from the common place. It is loud where it is needed to be. It won’t pierce your ears.

Underworld movie review: Mass entertainer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: KJo wishes 'older brother' SRK

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin takes a break

Kalki Koechlin

For the love of comedy

John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan goes Sanki

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham