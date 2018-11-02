DeepVeer Ki Shaadi: Deepika Padukone kicks it off with puja in Bangalore home

DeepVeer's wedding preparations begin with Deepika Padukone doing Puja at her Bangalore home.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, after 6 years of dating, are finally set to take the next step, as they are all set to get married on November 14-15.

The wedding ceremony extends to two dates since they will get married with South Indian rituals as well as Anand Karaj, which happens to be the auspicious ceremony in Ranveer Singh’s caste.

The ceremonies began today as Deepika attended a puja in Bangalore, looking gorgeous in an orange salwar kameez.

She appeared happy and concentrated, but what stole our major attention was the huge jhumkas which went up to her shoulder.

Also, as reported earlier, the colour co-ordination of the outfits has begun, which made the photos even more interesting.

It is also being said that 4 members from Bollywood will go to Lake Como in Italy for the wedding, where both the families will wear colour co-ordinated outfits and Deepika’s side of the family will wear Sabyasachi outfits.