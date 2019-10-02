Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2019 RTC unions told to d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RTC unions told to drop strike call

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 12:24 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Cabinet appoints panels on RTC, health, finance, agri and welfare.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to constitute an IAS officers committee to hold negotiations with various Telangana state RTC workers’ unions, in view of their strike call scheduled from October 5, besides reviewing their main demand of merging the RTC with the state government.

The Cabinet has decided to set up a committee of three IAS officers, to be headed by special chief secretary Somesh Kumar, and comprising finance secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, and Sunil Sharma. The committee will hold discussions with RTC unions on Wednesday.

 

The Cabinet had a detail-ed discussion during an over seven-hour marathon meet, which started at 4 pm and ended after 11.20 pm, in which it was resolved that the government would take all steps to save the RTC, which was providing transport facilities to the poor people in the state. The Cabinet appealed to workers unions to withdraw their call for strike, because the government was prepared to resolve their issues through talks. It appealed to employee unions not to cause further losses to the corporation by going on a strike.

The Cabinet also decided to form several committees to look into various issues and problems facing the people of the state.

In view of the major hea-lth crisis prevailing in the state and Hyderabad, predominantly vector-borne diseases, causing dengue and other viral fevers, a committee on health and medical care will be set up, to be headed by health minister Etala Rajender to come up with solutions.

To address the issue of sanitation, two committees would be set up to address the issues separately facing the urban and rural areas.

While the urban sanitation committee would be headed by municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao, the rural sanitation committee would be headed by panchayati raj minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

In view of the prevailing economic slowdown in the country, the Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee to muster and raise economic resources for the state, to be headed by finance minister T. Harish Rao.

The other committees to be constituted include a greenery committee, headed by forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, an agriculture committee headed by agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and a poultry committee headed by animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee to monitor and study the welfare of people through a welfare committee, to be headed by social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar.

The Cabinet had a detailed discussion on the current situation of the agriculture sector in the state. It decided to explore ways and means to give minimum support price to farmers for crops and procure their produce through the state government agencies at a good MSP.

The Cabinet has also decided to hold a meeting on October 10, to be again chaired by the Chief Minister, along with ministers and collectors to discuss and review the progress of the 30-day action plan. It was also decided to invite district panchayat officers and divisional panchayat officers to this review meeting to discuss about the steps taken so far to improve sanitation in villages and action ahead.

Meanwhile, sources in the government disclosed that the Cabinet also discussed the High Court orders staying the construction of the proposed new Secret-ariat and Assembly buildings and decided to take appropriate legal recourse.

Sources further disclosed that the Cabinet discussed on the enhancement of retirement age of state government employees from 58 to 61 years. This was an election promise of the ruling TRS.

It is said to have been decided to constitute a committee with ministers to study the systems adopted by other state government for increasing retirement age of employees.

They revealed that though the Cabinet discussed the constitution of the Pay Revision Commission and giving interim relief to employees, the decision was postponed for the next Cabinet meeting in view of Huzurnagar byelections.

The Chief Minister said to have been shared with the Cabinet about his discussion with AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the recent meeting of both pertaining to sharing of Godavari waters and also on pending issues of the bifurcation.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sagar district collector Priti Mathur said arrangements have been made to secure bail for the girl and her safe return to home.

Minor steals from temple for siblings

Amit Shah

NGOs to protest Amit Shah visit to Mizoram on October 5

Amit Shah

Govt to implement NRC in West Bengal

Devendra Fadnavis

Supreme Court orders trial of Devendra Fadnavis in poll petition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cause and effect

This 17-year-old avers that apart from looks, the book also touches upon topics like education, clothing, etc.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 crore in September

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city. (Photo: File)

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham