search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Molestation case: Preity asks for apology, Ness refuses, HC says ‘finish it off now’

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 9:00 am IST
A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre was hearing a petition filed by Wadia seeking to quash the case.
Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta were reportedly in a relationship before.
  Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta were reportedly in a relationship before.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Monday suggested actor Preity Zinta and industrialist Ness Wadia consider "finishing off" a 2014 case lodged against him by the actress for allegedly outraging her modesty.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre was hearing a petition filed by Wadia seeking to quash the case.

 

Also read: Preity Zinta adds ‘G’ to her name, uses clever wordplay to convey decision

Zinta's advocate told the court that the actor is willing to settle the matter if Wadia is ready to apologise. The lawyer said they were not insisting on a written apology.

Wadia's counsel Abad Ponda, however, said the industrialist was not ready to apologise.

"We want to bury the hatchet, but my client (Wadia) is not ready to apologise. The complainant (Zinta) wants to extract an apology and get media attention," he told HC.

The bench then suggested the parties settle the matter.

"Just finish it off now," Justice More said while directing both Wadia and Zinta to appear before the court on October 9.

He said the matter would be heard in chamber on the next date.

The alleged incident had taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Zinta and Wadia are co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

According to the complaint, Wadia was allegedly abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when Zinta asked him to calm down as their team was winning.

He, however, abused and molested her by grabbing her arm, the actor had alleged.

Zinta had lodged an FIR against Wadia on June 13, 2014 under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult),506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In February this year, police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Wadia.

Later, the industrialist approached the high court seeking to quash the case.

Also read: Preity reunites with Salman, Bobby on 43rd birthday, Sonakshi, Iulia also present

In his petition, Wadia claimed the case arose out of "personal vengeance" and that the incident was merely a "misunderstanding".

Tags: preity zinta, ness wadia, 2014 molestation case


Related Stories

Bombay HC seeks Preity Zinta’s response on Ness Wadia’s plea in molestation case
Preity Zinta adds ‘G’ to her name, uses clever wordplay to convey decision
After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta celebrates Holi with husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, see pics
Preity reunites with Salman, Bobby on 43rd birthday, Sonakshi, Iulia also present
Exclusive: Preity Zinta opens up on buying South African cricket team Stellenbosch


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Elantra gets new features; prices hiked by upto Rs 85,000

These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant.
 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Govinda gushes over Varun Sharma

Govinda

Tiger Shroff introduces new kissing clause

Tiger Shroff, who deeply values his relationships, has added a no-kissing clause to his contract in order to honour the wishes of his girlfriend and actress Disha Patani.

Imtiaz Ali’s banner to produce his own scripts

Imtiaz Ali

Tumbbad makers set to unlock the mystery with the biggest jigsaw puzzle poster!

A still from Tumbbad.

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham