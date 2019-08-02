‘Super 30’: This is what Anand Kumar has to say about his IIT-Mumbai visit in 1994

Mumbai: As Hrithik Roshan and team bask in the success of Super 30, Anand Kumar is beaming in glory with the film because it’s him, on whose life the film is based on. Sharing his story of visiting IIT-Mumbai back in 1994, as he visits the campus again in 2019, Anand had a lot to share! He says, “In 1994, I was the only student selected from Bihar by the National Board Of Higher Mathematics to pursue a short course at IIT Bombay. I had spent one-and-a-half months at the institute. I have fond memories of the campus and the Powai lake. It was an honour to go back as a speaker."

Anand Kumar is a Bihar based mathematician who took upon the education of underprivileged kids and coached them for IIT-JEE Mains wherein the whole batch went on to clear the most prestigious engineering exam of the country and continued to do so for years to come. The concept of the film, the real life success of something as significant as this, and the film’s intention to place education topmost of the societal chain, just are a few of the things that made Super 30 a raging success where the audience has hailed it as a must watch film of the year!

Declared tax free in over six states of the country, Super 30 sees Hrithik Roshan in a completely different avatar from what he is known for and it is his brilliant performance that steals the show. Here, he becomes a rustic mathematician, hailing from one of the most underprivileged sections of the country with brains like a Genius, and their glowing commitment to reach far despite them staring right onto the face of adversity. Hrithik is said to have studied Anand Kumar closely and observed his demeanor, his style of walking, talking and how he is around his students, to incorporate in his character portrayal - bringing the perfect capture of the soul of Anand.

The film has crossed a whopping 125 crores and audience, not just across the country but across the world, are liking and appreciating the film with their own gestures. Fans from African and Asian countries are seen wearing Super 30 tee shirts and cutting Hrithik Roshan cakes as they come to love Hrithik in his most different role of his career. He is being lauded far and wide by the audience and for all the right reasons.

Super 30 was released 12th of July, and since then has seen a steady footfall in the theatres. The buzz created by the film is huge and it’s a matter of great pride for the film when the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and others see the film and recognize its importance.

The film, Super 30 sees Mrunal Thakur, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi in the supporting cast.