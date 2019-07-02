Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 02 Jul 2019 We must understand h ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

We must understand her dilemma: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli backs Zaira Wasim

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recently come out in support of Zaira on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel supports Zaira Wasim.
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel supports Zaira Wasim.

Mumbai: National Award winning actor and 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim created headlines when she announced her disassociation with Bollywood due to religious reasons. The 19-year-old actor shared a long note on her social media handle which informs all the followers that Bollywood interfered with her faith and she is not happy with the 'line of work'.

After Zaira's post, many people including Bollywood biggies lashed out at the 'Secret Superstar' actor for quitting Bollywood due to religious reasons. However, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recently come out in support of Zaira on Twitter.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

Rangoli wrote, "Peopel should stop lashing out at Zaira Wasim and try and understand her inner conflicts, what is a kid supposed to do if a religion forbids you from singing, dancing, imitating or depicting life? Rather than bullying her we must understand her dilemma...(contd)"

"(Contd)...in Hinduism especially Bhakti is all filled with devotional songs and dances, Kathak was a dance form for temples, Mugals brought it to darbars...(contd)," she added.

"(contd)...we need to understand in Hinduism we need not follow any God we can form a God of our choice which is called Isht Devta which means Personal God, today’s day and age we need to personalise realigion and not follow what was established thousands years ago 🙏🏻," Rangoli concluded.

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim will be seen in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

...
Tags: rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut, zaira wasim, zaira wasim quits bollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur.

Super 30: When Mrunal Thakur forgot it was Hrithik Roshan and called him 'Anand ji'

Prashant Singh.

Producer and actor Prashant Singh's new song Kill Dill is out now

Chakir Hussain.

Here's about Chakir Hussain's journey from sound engineer to founder of record label

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline talks about social media and hardships of being an influential celebrity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
 

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms induction cooker hob design

Because Apple aims to go slim with the overall design, the ugly hump is easily stands out rather than coming with a design that’s trendy. (iPhone concept0
 

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)

Salman Khan shares powerful workout message with new shirtless picture

Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor yearns for fresh content

Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal goofs up with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw look

Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan to cameo in Tamil film Bigil

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham