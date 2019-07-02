Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 02 Jul 2019 Salman Khan shares p ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan shares powerful workout message with new shirtless picture

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 9:04 am IST
The 'Sultan' star, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film, shared a shirtless picture on his social media handle.
Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan who took the internet by storm on Sunday with a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastics, has now won his fans' hearts by motivating them to achieve their goals by working out hard.

The 'Sultan' star, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film, shared a shirtless picture on his social media handle, covered in sweat after a workout session.

 

"Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard," Salman captioned the snap.

His fans were quick to shower love upon the actor with their comments. "No one can beat you, you're undisputed king. Love You BHAIJAAN," wrote one. "He is my #FitnessMotivation Jeete hai Shaan se #SalmanKhan fan ke naam se We Luv u BeingSalmanKhan till our Lst Brth," wrote another.

Salman is currently basking in the success of 'Bharat', which also featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, among others. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore in just five days of its release.

He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film will see Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

...
Tags: salman khan, salman khan shirtless pictures, workout, workout selfie, bharat, gym selfie, dabangg 3


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor yearns for fresh content

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal goofs up with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw look

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan to cameo in Tamil film Bigil

Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s in a fix!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor yearns for fresh content

Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal goofs up with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw look

Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan to cameo in Tamil film Bigil

Shah Rukh Khan

Zaira Wasim criticised for her decision

Zaira Wasim

Malaika on the age gap between her and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham