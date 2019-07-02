Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; India win the toss and elect to bat first
 
Entertainment Bollywood 02 Jul 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana s ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' wins big at the London Indian Film Festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
The film which has a hard-hitting storyline is already touching the right chord with all the audience.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and Anubhav Sinha directorial opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival.
 Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and Anubhav Sinha directorial opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival.

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and Anubhav Sinha directorial opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival. Not only this, but the film Article 15 has won at the London Indian Film Festival which is truly a proud moment for the whole nation.

The film which has a hard-hitting storyline is already touching the right chord with all the audience. Inspired by true incidents, the film brings out the thought-provoking reality of the society to the screens with its thrilling investigative drama backdrop.

 

Escatic about the overwhelming response at the LIFF director Anubhav Sinha said, “I am so happy that the film actually connected with Indians abroad and with non-Indians alike, who are not facing this version of inequality on a daily basis”.

The film is doing extremely well at the box office despite heavy rains. The day 4 collection stands at 24.01 crores at the box office collection.

The investigative drama, Article 15 has struck the right chord with Bollywood as well at the film’s special screening. All the personalities who watched the film were touched by its gritty and hard-hitting content which emphasises on the atrocities in the society and has come forward appreciating Anubhav Sinha's path-breaking content and Ayushmann Khurrana’s promising acting. The audience is regarding the film as the most important film of the year for its relevant content which is inspired by real incidents.

The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal.

The film released on 28th June and has already gripped the nation with its catchphrase, ‘Ab farq laayenge’.

...
Tags: article 15, anubhav sinha, ayushmann khurrana, london indian film festival, liff
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Mahie Gill.

Mahie Gill reveals about her live-in boyfriend and daughter

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur.

Super 30: When Mrunal Thakur forgot it was Hrithik Roshan and called him 'Anand ji'

Prashant Singh.

Producer and actor Prashant Singh's new song Kill Dill is out now

Chakir Hussain.

Here's about Chakir Hussain's journey from sound engineer to founder of record label



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

Total solar eclipse today across 11K km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. (Photo: File)
 

BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell Prayagraj's bungalow, moves to Delhi

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added. (Photo:PTI)
 

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

Army personnel are providing us full protection and helping us in the yatra. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Mahie Gill reveals about her live-in boyfriend and daughter

Mahie Gill.

Sunny Leone sizzles in Diljit-Kriti starrer Arjun Patiala’s latest track

Sunny Leone.

Super 30: When Mrunal Thakur forgot it was Hrithik Roshan and called him 'Anand ji'

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur.

Jacqueline talks about social media and hardships of being an influential celebrity

Jacqueline Fernandez.

We must understand her dilemma: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli backs Zaira Wasim

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel supports Zaira Wasim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham