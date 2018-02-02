search on deccanchronicle.com
Aamir Khan challenges Big B, SRK and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary pad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Directed by R. Balki, ‘Padman’ stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.
Aamir Khan poses with a pad.
 Aamir Khan poses with a pad.

Mumbai: As Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’ release gets closer, the buzz around the movie seems to get stronger.

The makers have applied a strategy to promote their movie – the #PadMan challenge. In this challenge, a man has to hold a pad, pose for the camera and challenge his friends.

 

The first man to have taken up this challenge quite graciously is Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The actor posed with a pad in his ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ look. Not only that, Aamir even went on to challenge his “friends”, superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir wrote, “Thank you @mrsfunnybones. Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan”. Here’s his post:

Aamir Khan is often compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who they say are friends. Aamir is working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' which is probably when the two superstars grew close to each other.

Now that Aamir has taken up the challenge, will the other superstars also pose with a pad?

Directed by R. Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, ‘Padman’ stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

