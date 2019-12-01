Entertainment Bollywood 01 Dec 2019 Dimple Kapadia' ...
Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passes away

ANI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 11:24 am IST
In one of the pictures, Betty, seated on a wheelchair, can be seen posing for the lenses with Akshay in all smiles.
Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna had also shared a few sweet snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.
 Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna had also shared a few sweet snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

Mumbai: Actor Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away late last night at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 80.

The veteran actor's mother who turned 80 this year was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her family and friends, including her granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar.

 

Twinkle had also shared a few sweet snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram handle and wrote, " Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

In one of the pictures, Betty, seated on a wheelchair, can be seen posing for the lenses with Akshay in all smiles.

Dimple's mother was married to a Gujarati entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia and together had four children including the 62-year-old actor, her late sister, who was also an actor, Simple Kapadia, another sister, Reem and a brother, Munna.

