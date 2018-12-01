Nickyanka wedding: These inside photos from their mehendi and sangeet is everything!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas today got married in a Christian wedding, and while we wait for the couple to tie the knot tomorrow according to Hindu rituals, we got our hands on some inside photos from the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony which was held yesterday, the day when the couple arrived in Jodhpur.

Nickyanka, along with their families, also invited Terence Lewis, who choreographed the Sangeet, but in reality Priyanka's multi-coloured outfit and Nick's mehendi has taken all the limelight from the dance and fun moments.

Nick, just like Ranveer, got a mehendi on his hand which has Priyanka's name written on it. For an actor who hasn't even visited India previously let alone marry an Indian actress, Nick set quite a benchmark in romance with the rare sight.

The dulha was also carried on the shoulders of PeeCee's brother Siddharth, in the typical Indian and filmy style. He is believed to have grooved on Bom Diggy Diggy and Tune Maari Entriyan, also crooning for his ladylove.

Here are the inside pictures which can definitely melt your hearts within seconds: